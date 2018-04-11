WorkWise, an enterprise resource planning and CRM software developer, has released OnContact CRM 10.2, with sales management, marketing automation, and customer service functionality wrapped in a fully responsive interface. OnContact CRM 10.2 also includes Google Map integration. The new mapping integration features a navigation menu that syncs with location to let users search for nearby prospects, customers, opportunities, leads, competitors, contacts, and more. The search can be altered as the radius changes for completely new results and users can drop color-coded pins to save various locations for a more interactive navigational experience. OnContact CRM 10.2 also features an enhanced search tool that produces both Google matches and suggested searches. Additional OnContact CRM 10.2 features include the following: A customizable search experience with the navigation menu feature, letting users search the map for CRM contacts in a specific area;

The Driving Directions option gives users directions, starting at their current location to their desired destination;

The full screen capability on smaller devices, including smartphones; and

Google Map Street Viewlets users see panoramic views of locations, including landmarks and neighborhoods. "We are excited about the launch of OnContact CRM 10.2, complete with Google Maps integration," said WorkWise's president and CEO, Wayne Wedell, in a statement. "This latest enhancement gives users an interactive navigational experience that makes planning trips easier and more productive."