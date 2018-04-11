This seamless integration between donor management software and event management further simplifies the fundraising efforts for nonprofits and volunteer groups.
The myRollCall-NeonCRM integration optimizes event data and eliminates manual data entry. With a single click, event ticket sales, donation records, and financial data are instantly exported to a NeonCRM account, where the data is mapped to an existing donor database.
With the Neon CRM integration, myRollCall's full suite of functionality includes the following:
- Integrated, multi-tier ticketing to accept payment and track RSVPs;
- Donation collection of both one-time and recurring gifts;
- Mobile check-in and check-out;
- An event store to manage silent and oral auction items, raffles, paddle raises, etc.;
- Guest and table management to track guest info and transactions;
- Administrative tools to create team assignments, roles, and responsibilities;
- Funds disbursement to recipient organization and/or vendors;
- Social sharing to promote events;
- Grouping of and communication with donors for follow-up and outreach; and
- Complete view of donors’ event transactions and giving history.
"We understand the struggles of working in the nonprofit space: restricted resources, raising money, organizing volunteers, and the list goes on," said Lorie DuPont, founder of myRollCall, in a statemednt. "We're dedicated to providing nonprofits with simple, modern tools to streamline these processes and are thrilled to partner with NeonCRM to provide our users with an integrated donor management platform."
"We're excited to partner with myRollCall to offer our users a comprehensive view of their event and donor data," said Jeff Gordy, CEO of NeonCRM, in a statement. "Being able to issue tickets, track event purchases and accept donations, and instantly map those transactions to your donor history provides our users with unprecedented insights into the giving patterns of their donors."