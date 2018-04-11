Ooyala Partners with MPP Global

"By working together with Ooyala, we can offer a game-changing experience for our clients," said Paul Johnson, CEO and co-founder of MPP Global, in a statement. "Between the capabilities of MPP Global's eSuite platform and Ooyala's comprehensive suite of software, we believe we can combine to help our customers deliver media experiences that are more personal, more engaging, and more profitable."

"Adding MPP Global to Ooyala's partner ecosystem was a natural fit," said Jonathan Huberman, CEO of Ooyala, in a statement. "We're able to build on their content monetization and customer acquisition and retention capabilities by providing an exceptional solution to help media companies build out new subscription offerings, while improving existing ones. In today's world, where consumers demand premium video content anywhere, anytime, and on any screen, every media company is looking for ways to enhance their video offerings and better engage viewers."