Oracle Updates CX Cloud

"While the challenges we all face are a little different from department to department or company to company, the common theme for all customer experience professionals is how to lead change, not just react to it," said Des Cahill, vice president and head CX evangelist at Oracle, in a statement. "We know that technology alone is not the answer to this tidal wave of change. Instead, we are focused on helping our customers remove barriers that prevent their employees from focusing on the customer and creating epic experiences. The latest innovations within Oracle CX Cloud Suite will empower marketing, sales, commerce, and customer service professionals to lead the changes and advance their careers."