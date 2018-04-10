Oracle Updates CX Cloud

|
Oracle has added customer service, marketing, sales, and commerce capabilities to its Customer Experience Cloud suite.
Oracle today announced updates to the Oracle Customer Experience (CX) Cloud Suite to support the connected digital enterprise with new artificial intelligence applications, data analytics solutions, and innovative search, voice, and video capabilities.
"While the challenges we all face are a little different from department to department or company to company, the common theme for all customer experience professionals is how to lead change, not just react to it," said Des Cahill, vice president and head CX evangelist at Oracle, in a statement. "We know that technology alone is not the answer to this tidal wave of change. Instead, we are focused on helping our customers remove barriers that prevent their employees from focusing on the customer and creating epic experiences. The latest innovations within Oracle CX Cloud Suite will empower marketing, sales, commerce, and customer service professionals to lead the changes and advance their careers."
The latest innovations within Oracle CX Cloud Suite include updates to help marketing, sales commerce, and customer service professionals.
Marketing innovations include the following:
- New real-time behavioral insights with the launch of Oracle Infinity and Oracle CX Audience to eliminate data silos and provide real-time insights into rich behavioral data;
- New scalable loyalty platform to provide personalized loyalty programs spanning every phase of the customer lifecycle;
- New AI marketing orchestration capabilities that automatically identify the best-performing mix of send-time, channel, and messaging for individual customers;
- New ad optimization capabilities that allow consistent experiences across browsers and devices, as well as accurate tracking of customer behavior and KPIs across devices, by enabling cross-device testing and personalization for known customers; and
- Enhanced campaign development within Oracle Responsys by accessing the most up-to-date content stored within Oracle Content and Experience Cloud.
Sales innovations include the following:
New AI sales intelligence capabilities that streamline the sales process and optimize sales forecasting by mining historical data, including win/loss behaviors, to provide insights for forecasting and current opportunities to prescribe the next-best actions and offers;
New AI deal management capabilities that allow sales teams to maximize margins through AI-powered pricing optimization and provide graphical instructions at critical decision-making moments throughout the sales process;
New complex territory quota capabilities that streamline operations for sales teams with overlay territory structure, as well as multiple business divisions with named accounts, and provide real-time insights into sellers' quotas and forecast progress;
New virtual sales assistant that provides access to frequent CRM commands by supporting voice or text requests. In addition, the virtual assistant supports custom/extended objects and attributes and can push notifications about event reminders, due tasks, and surface next-best actions insights about sales opportunities.
New campaign efectiveness dashboards that automate lead scoring and seamlessly execute regional marketing and event promotions.
Commerce innovations include the following:
New AI-based search capabilities to anticipate consumer interests and personalize commerce search experiences to improve conversion, average order value, and revenue per visitor by leveraging data-driven search merchandising;
New AI customer acquisition capabilities that connect intelligence from email and web campaigns with digital advertising channels; and
New ISV partner integrations.
Customer service innovations include the following:
New virtual assistant that augments knowledge management strategy with single-turn FAQ interactions, enables service requests to be escalated to live human agents while maintaining history and context, and provides insights through an intuitive dashboard for analytics and monitoring; and
New video chat capabilities that deliver video interactions and streamline the integration of video into existing customer services channels by providing common platform assignment and management tools, as well as familiar agent toolsets.
