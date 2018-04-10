TCN Integrates with CallMiner

TCN, a provider of cloud-based call center technology, today announced an integration partnership with CallMiner, a provider of speech and customer engagement analytics. Under the partnership, TCN will fully integrate its advanced cloud-based contact center solution, Platform 3.0, with CallMiner Eureka.

Offered as TCN Speech Analytics powered by CallMiner, the new call analytics tool captures 100 percent of contact center conversations and transforms each call into a fully searchable and taggable text transcript with direct links to relevant audio sources in near real time. The highly flexible search engine can retrieve calls by searching for words, phrases, acoustic measures (such as silence), or call attributes (such as agent).

"We are proud to partner with leading technology companies, such as CallMiner, to offer new and innovative solutions to our customers," said Terrel Bird, co-founder and CEO of TCN, in a statement. "With TCN Speech Analytics, our global customers will have access to full speech transcription, smart search and discovery tools, and the ability to make well-informed decisions based on agent performance."

Fully integrated with CallMiner's customer engagement and speech analytics technology, TCN's Platform 3.0 now offers the following key features:

Advanced searching and filtering for call and chat transcripts;

Contextual call playback synched to all text transcripts;

Tagging and commenting so agents can add comments to transcripts and tag lists of calls or specific portions of the transcript within a call for review;

TopicMiner discovery tool, which highlights interesting insights and moments in transcripts for any set of calls retrieved through search; and

Full Payment Card Industry-compliant redaction during ingestion from both text transcripts and call audio to prevent exposure of sensitive customer information.

"We are excited to partner with TCN to improve how companies track and manage contact center performance to transform their operations," said Paul Bernard, president and CEO of CallMiner, in a statement. "By offering both our Enterprise and Starter editions of CallMiner Eureka, this new partnership allows TCN to enable contact centers, collection agencies, and [business process outsourcers of all sizes the opportunity to record, transcribe, and obtain invaluable insights from every customer call."

TCN Speech Analytics is hosted on top of TCN's cloud-based contact center suite, Platform 3.0.

