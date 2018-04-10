Point N Time Partners With Leading Edge Coaching

Point N Time Software has inked a partnership that allows Leading Edge Coaching to position and sell Strategy Mapper to enable clients to integrate their sales growth methodology into the Salesforce.com environment.

Together, this partnership brings Point N Time Software's Strategy Mapper, a native Salesforce application for key account management, and Leading Edge Coaching's expertise, knowledge, and understanding of growing sales revenue, to enable clients to manage key accounts within Salesforce.

"Managing key accounts in Salesforce doesn't have to be time-consuming or a burden on account teams. Whether their business is domestic or international, Salesforce customers in the U.K. can now have a local resource to assist them in driving success and increased revenue from their key accounts," said Travis Davis, president and CEO of Point N Time Software, in a statement. "Our clients operate in complex, often technical, B2B environments, and we're delivering significant ROI in terms of strategic focus and growth," said Anna Britnor Guest, principal at Leading Edge Coaching, in a statement. "CRM is at the heart of embedding the right behaviors and tracking systems in the business, yet it's often a challenge to align CRM systems in a way that's easy for sales teams to adopt. Point N Time addresses this challenge directly by allowing us to natively integrate a client's customized sales methodology into Salesforce in an action-driven and visual manner. This is what really attracted us to Point N Time's Strategy Mapper, and we're looking forward to accelerating execution of our clients' growth plans through this partnership."

