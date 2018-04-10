Gainsight Introduces a Partner Ecosystem for Customer Success

Gainsight today launched its partner ecosystem for the customer success industry to help companies launch customer success programs and drive customer-centric transformation. Initial member companies include Accenture, Coastal Cloud, ServiceSource, and Waterstone Management Group.

"Sales and marketing have long benefited from established ecosystems of services and solutions providers that exist to serve both the breadth and depth of use cases within that industry," said Nick Mehta, CEO of Gainsight, in a statement. "With the Gainsight partner ecosystem, we are bringing that same value to chief customer officers and their organizations, creating a trusted roadmap for building and scaling customer success and ultimately driving outcomes on behalf of both customer and company."

There are five types of organizations in the ecosystem: sales and managed services partners, implementation partners, consulting partners, investor partners, and technology partners.

