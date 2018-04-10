Pegasystems Launches GDPR Accelerator

Pegasystems today introduced Pega GDPR Accelerator, a set of customizable templates for Pega software that helps businesses accelerate compliance with the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Pega GDPR Accelerator provides a set of customizable GDPR templates and sample best practices extensions for Pega Customer Service application and Pega Platform users. These templates enable companies to stand up an automated GDPR request portal that fetches customer data spread across the enterprise. Pega's underlying digital process automation (DPA) software orchestrates these requests across highly dispersed global systems, even when no APIs are available. The GDPR Accelerator offers the following capabilities: Dynamic case management for establishing and orchestrating the GDPR processes;

Pega Workforce Intelligence to track workflows and identify inefficiencies in GDPR response processes;

Pega Robotic Automation to automate and streamline manual, repetitive tasks involved in GDPR compliance;

Pega Customer Decision Hub with AI to sense and mitigate customer dissatisfaction that could lead to future GDPR erasure events; and

Pega Customer Decision Hub's T-Switch to empower businesses to control the level of transparency within their AI systems and ensure the logic behind each automated decision is explainable to GDPR regulators. Powered by artificial intelligence, Pega Customer Service empowers service agents with next-best action suggestions in real time. Pega Customer Service is built on Pega Platform. These capabilities can support third-party CRM solutions.