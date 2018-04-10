Pegasystems Launches GDPR Accelerator

Pegasystems today introduced Pega GDPR Accelerator, a set of customizable templates for Pega software that helps businesses accelerate compliance with the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
Pega GDPR Accelerator provides a set of customizable GDPR templates and sample best practices extensions for Pega Customer Service application and Pega Platform users. These templates enable companies to stand up an automated GDPR request portal that fetches customer data spread across the enterprise. Pega's underlying digital process automation (DPA) software orchestrates these requests across highly dispersed global systems, even when no APIs are available.
The GDPR Accelerator offers the following capabilities:
Powered by artificial intelligence, Pega Customer Service empowers service agents with next-best action suggestions in real time. Pega Customer Service is built on Pega Platform. These capabilities can support third-party CRM solutions.