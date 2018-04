YipTel has released YipTel Reach, which allows companies to communicate with and support clients via SMS and MMS messages.

With YipTel Reach, users can push out new sales and marketing promotions, communicate critical information, and provide updates to keep clients informed. It offers enhanced features such as inbound text routing, outbound text automation, and API integration for CRM software applications.

