SAP Completes Acquisition of Callidus Software Inc.

SAP today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Callidus Software Inc., a company that offers lead-to-money applications—including sales performance management and configure-price-quote (CPQ)—under the umbrella of CallidusCloud. According to SAP, the acquisition will yield a differentiated, cloud-based CRM solution, and the company plans to consolidate CallidusCloud assets within the SAP Hybris cloud portfolio.

SAP asserts that the acquisition completes its design of a new front office that extends beyond legacy CRM to offer what it dubs an intelligent customer experience suite. This suite consists of five key components: CallidusCloud solutions, Gigya solutions (which SAP acquired last September), SAP Hybris marketing solutions, SAP Hybris service solutions, and SAP Hybris omnichannel commerce and revenue capabilities.

CallidusCloud solutions aim to provide companies with tools that empower sales professionals to follow leads successfully. Gigya solutions aim to help businesses adopt a digital approach to marketing, sales, and service, with the goal of beginning and building relationships with online customers via appropriate collection and management of customer data. SAP Hybris marketing solutions aim to assist marketers in engaging customers throughout the buyer’s journey in a data-focused way, and SAP Hybris service solutions focus on retention, aiming to help businesses keep customers by predicting how to serve them best. Finally, SAP Hybris omnichannel commerce and revenue capabilities aim to enable businesses to engage customers on any channel and on any device, with the goal of immediately converting transactions to revenue and growth.

Sheryl Kingstone, research director of customer experience and commerce at 451 Research, says that the move “was a great strategic acquisition for SAP that provided differentiating functionality.”

“Sales teams need a platform that augments the buying process to provide insight, guidance and interactions to ensure that the right message is used for the right prospect across formats and channels. Those capabilities currently are spread across a fractured sales technology landscape that is consolidating to become the next-generation modern sales platform,” she adds. “Sales technologies will continue to change dramatically over the next few years primarily due to the maturation of machine-learning algorithms. SAP’s recent reach for Gigya can’t be overlooked. The identity platform combined with CallidusCloud can offer relevant insights and intelligent recommendations to sales users, such as uncovering the many-to-many relationships between contacts, accounts, products, locations, and contracts.”

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com