TripleLift Launches ContentDial

TripleLift, providers of a native advertising platform, today introduced ContentDial, a scalable, programmatic branded content solution.

ContentDial informs and scales data-based content strategies for companies working with multiple publishing partners across a variety of owned and operated sites, as well as social pages, by leveraging real-time data and technology.

"With ContentDial, marketers experience all of branded content's benefits and, now, they can do so at scale and programmatically," said Jason Kleinman, general manager of branded content at TripleLift, in a statement. "Publishers gain a new revenue stream as branded content efforts are executed across more websites than they have been in the past."

Since December, marketers from financial technology company Stash have used ContentDial in a beta test to promote their apps targeting millennials across publishers The Daily Dot and Thought Catalog. TripleLift's ContentDial solution created customized content that fit each publisher's respective voice and provided consolidated reporting that allowed Stash to analyze and change its campaign in real time. Initial results from Stash's campaign showed that ContentDial did the following:

Drove more than 5 percent of its Daily Dot and Thought Catalog readers to register for and deposit money in new Stash accounts;

Provided an 8 percent lift in Stash's brand awareness as shown by a third-party brand lift study; and

Generated more meaningful social interactions with consumers posting branded content 10 times more than usual to their social feeds.

"Stash had avoided publisher direct content marketing because of high minimum spends and production headaches that conclude with a lack of visibility into reach, scale, and overall success measurement," said Dale Sterling, chief marketing officer at Stash, in a statement. "ContentDial's automation of the production process removed the biggest barrier that prevented us from succeeding: understanding which content was performing best."

