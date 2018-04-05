Artificial Solutions' Teneo Platform Complies with GDPR

Artificial Solutions, a natural language interaction (NLI) specialist, announced today that its Teneo conversational, artificial intelligence-powered development and analytics platform will provide strong data-control capabilities to help clients ensure their compliance with the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Teneo allows business users and developers to collaborate on creating sophisticated natural language applications. The data processes in the Teneo platform have been built to ensure Artificial Solutions' clients can comply with GDPR.

"The challenge for enterprises is how to maximize the benefits of deploying advanced AI technologies within their businesses and remain within the requirements of data protection legislation which is continually being extended to afford data subjects more rights and increased protection. With Teneo, these organizations can implement advanced conversational AI applications across all platforms, devices and operating systems, and benefit from extensive data analysis, without contravening regulations such as the GDPR. This is achieved through Teneo’s architecture and processing capabilities and can be further enhanced by being sited within customers own IT infrastructure, thus keeping security levels at their highest," said Andy Peart, chief strategy officer at Artificial Solutions, in a statement.

Teneo's conversational AI platform provides businesses with data ownership and the flexibility to self-host on site or use customizable cloud hosting options. Additionally, the knowledge Teneo gathers is stored in one place, which streamlines the querying and interpreting of conversational data and allows for the identification and deletion of any personal data if needed. It is also possible to pseudonymize personal data to enable conversations still to be used for statistical analysis and data insight even when the information has been removed.

"Data is at the heart of conversational AI systems. Even when it's been anonymized, it still holds a wealth of information that enterprises can learn from and use to add value to the business. Teneo allows enterprises to maintain full ownership of the data whereas other providers get access to the data. In this scenario, businesses are potentially giving away this unique company data and insight to others who in the future may well become competitors," Peart said.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com