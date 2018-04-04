Lionbridge Embraces Amazon Translate

Lionbridge Technologies has enhanced its localization enablement platform with Amazon Translate, a neural machine translation (MT) service developed by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Amazon Translate was made available today during AWS Summit San Francisco.

Lionbridge was selected by AWS to collaborate on its new service to help companies localize core content. Amazon Translate delivers language translation through deep learning and neural networks.

"Being selected by AWS to be a part of its Amazon Translate launch is truly an honor," said John Fennelly, CEO of Lionbridge, in a statement. "AWS has a strategy of continuous evolution, and the announcement of Amazon Translate is no different. Neural MT is changing the game for multilingual communication. For more than 15 years, the team at Lionbridge has been the leader in arming human translators with new tools to produce better communications. We are always looking to provide our customers with innovative, new ways to produce higher quality content. We're excited to be a part of this program and look forward to many joint successes."

"Lionbridge offers its customers a convenient and effective solution for the localization of assets that call for the creativity and experience of highly skilled translators," said Swami Sivasubramanian, vice president of machine learning at Amazon Web Services, in a statement. "Creating and disseminating trusted content in a timely fashion is key for global businesses today. Lionbridge is uniquely positioned in the translation and localization market, and we look forward to helping more businesses around the world reach their audiences in their native language together."