Datanyze Launches Account Intelligence Dashboard

Datanyze, a data provider for B2B companies, today launched its Account Intelligence Dashboard, a new tool that empowers salespeople to address their target accounts with an account-based sales approach.

Datanyze CEO Ilya Semin says that while the vendor has specialized in helping companies with lead generation, account-based marketing is new territory. "We could do a really good job identifying companies that our customers should go after, but when they already have a list of companies they want to talk to they use the ABM model, meaning there's already a list of accounts. How can we help? With an ABM approach we didn't really have a solution," he says. "This new feature, Account Intelligence Dashboard, is designed specifically for companies that use an ABM approach."

The new tool features a daily email alert and dashboard display that indicates important events across users' target account lists. These include technology adds/drops, funding events, acquisition events, new job postings, and news. Account Intelligence Dashboard also links with Salesforce.com, so while the latter tracks account events within the user’s company, the former tracks those happening outside of the user’s company.

"Traditionally, the approach for salespeople is, 'Hey, let me go find the accounts that I want to target and let me see if they're interested in my solution or product,'" Semin says. "The account-based approach is when companies, usually marketing departments, identify a list of companies that will definitely be a good fit, the sales rep is responsible for a territory and will be given a list of 100 accounts that they need to talk to in the next year. Using our Account Intelligence Dashboard, they can upload this list of 100 accounts, and every time there is a good buying signal it will give them context to reach out to this company."

Account Intelligence Dashboard will be a free add-on for existing Datanyze Small Team and Enterprise customers. Datanyze will make a limited version available for free and individual users in the coming months.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com