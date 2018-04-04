Inkit Integrates with Sailthru

Inkit, providers of a direct mail automation platform, is partnering with Sailthru, providers of a cross-channel experience management platform. Inkit's integration with Sailthru helps companies include direct mail as a touchpoint within individualized, omnichannel marketing campaigns.

Through this integration, marketers will be able to test and deploy direct mail to specific individuals based on previous or predicted behavior. Marketers will be able to recapture revenue through multichannel abandonment campaigns and drive revenue optimization through triggered direct mail based on future purchase predictions and a multitude of other additional data driven use cases.

"Direct mail is the original performance marketing, but for too long it has remained in its own silo. Armed with a massive volume of first-party data, marketers can better leverage direct mail to target and retarget their customers through a multichannel approach," said Neil Lustig, CEO of Sailthru, in a statement. "Our integration with Inkit enables marketers to extend the power of our platform beyond our native solution for email, web, and mobile automation and personalization, and we are proud to be working together to get marketers closer to true right time, right message, right place marketing." "Our partnership with Sailthru is about giving both marketers and consumers what they want. For marketers, this is a two-way integration that saves time. Instead of having to open Inkit, navigate through the platform, find the updated creative, and manually move data from Sailthru to Inkit, it all happens in one place as a seamless part of the omnichannel experience. For consumers, this is about being engaged within the right context. Together our companies are making effective, efficient marketing a reality," said Inkit's co-founder and CEO, Michael McCarthy, in a statement.

NatureBox, a joint Inkit and Sailthru customer, is one beneficiary of this partnership. Using the direct mail automation webhook, NatureBox cultivated new customers and retained existing ones without additional resource expenditure. Measuring against a holdout group, NatureBox experienced a 35 percent lift in orders. Customers in this group ordered 60 percent more per order compared to customers who did not receive direct mail offers. There was no impact to churn throughout the entirety of the campaign. Over the five- to six-week redemption period, 8.9 percent of the postcards sent were redeemed by NatureBox customers.

