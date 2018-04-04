Wayin Launches Social Stories and Enhanced Content Displays

Wayin, providers of a social media engagement platform, has launched Social Stories and Enhanced Content Displays, a suite of tools that help companies create interactive content for social media platforms and ad networks.

Social Stories allows companies to optimize sponsored content on Instagram and Snapchat Stories. Social Stories also lets companies incorporate sweepstakes, quizzes, and instant win mechanics into stories.

"Today, if a consumer clicks or swipes up on a sponsored story, it directs them to a blank screen where it often takes a full five seconds for the brand website to load inside the app. The delay detracts from the customer experience with the brand and often leaves consumers frustrated enough to move onto something else," said Richard Jones, CEO of Wayin, in a statement. "Social Stories solves this by providing a lightning-fast experience that can instantly load brand content natively inside the platform, creating a seamless user experience."

Enhanced Content Displays is a new portfolio of user-generated content (UGC) and social campaigns that marketers can moderate and publish on any digital platform. Enhanced Content Displays include Hashtag Wall, Collage, Social Carousel, and Social Tilt. Included in this launch, Wayin has enhanced its search capabilities and moderation and introduced several new types of data feeds.

"Brands are struggling to reach consumers across digital channels, and when they do reach them, they can't keep them engaged," said Scott McNealy, founder of Wayin and executive chairman of the board, in a statement. "The truth is that about 50 percent of U.S. adults actively avoid ads on desktop and mobile. The reason for that is brands don't have reliable consumer data to personalize experiences. Wayin's Social Stories and Enhanced Content Displays solve this problem by giving marketers the ability to collect declared data that consumers actually want to give them. This approach to social content is spearheading a new age of paid advertising, and brands that embrace it now will come out on top."

Both Social Stories and Enhanced Content Displays are available in the Wayin App Store, a library of marketing campaigns. Companies already taking advantage of Wayin's new features include National Geographic, Pinnacle, MGM, and Vodafone.

