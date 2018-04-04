MageMail Launches MageMail V.3

"We're ecstatic to announce our new product, formerly known as v3. It's a fundamental redesign of the user experience and underlying architecture that brings with it more speed and scalability, an intuitive UI, enhanced analytics, improved campaign segmentation, and deep integration with Magento," said Erik Bullen, CEO of MageMail, in a statement. "Rather than becoming a general email marketing platform, we continue focusing on solving the very specific problem of keeping customers returning to online stores and buying more. It's what customers are asking for, and they have been highly successful with MageMail, according to their feedback and the data we receive."