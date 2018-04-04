MageMail Launches MageMail V.3

The MageMail email marketing product is available to businesses on the Magento platform.
MageMail today launched its redesigned cloud-based email marketing platform for Magento based e-commerce businesses and agencies.
"We're ecstatic to announce our new product, formerly known as v3. It's a fundamental redesign of the user experience and underlying architecture that brings with it more speed and scalability, an intuitive UI, enhanced analytics, improved campaign segmentation, and deep integration with Magento," said Erik Bullen, CEO of MageMail, in a statement. "Rather than becoming a general email marketing platform, we continue focusing on solving the very specific problem of keeping customers returning to online stores and buying more. It's what customers are asking for, and they have been highly successful with MageMail, according to their feedback and the data we receive."
Highlights of MageMail v.3 include the following:
- Deep integration with Magento 1 and Magento 2 for custom filtering as well as access to store performance;
- A drag-and-drop email editor to design responsive triggered, transactional, and marketing emails that render on any device;
- Up to 26 email and popup templates, including abandoned carts, wishlist reminders, win-backs, exit intent, and newsletters. Users can get even more pop-ups with MageMail's sister product, GrooveJar.
- Intelligent segmentation, to help users create and run automated campaigns, either triggers or marketing blasts, targeted at specific buyers based on past behavior, demographics, location, and other criteria.
- A new dashboard loaded with real-time analytics about the store, campaigns, products, email deliverability, and industry stats.
- Free onboarding, training, and campaign performance monitoring and optimization.
- Results-based pricing based on a percentage of sales attributed to MageMail.