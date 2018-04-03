LeanData Adds Territory Management

LeanData, a provider of lead-to-account matching, routing, and marketing attribution, has added Territory Management to its platform to help sales and marketing teams execute go-to-market strategies that automate complex territory lead routing and distribution. It helps teams manage lead routing strategies, including account-based, round-robin, or territory.

"We are seeing many mid-market and enterprise-sized companies focus their growth strategies on rapidly expanding and optimizing their sales territories. LeanData's Territory Management capability automatically routes leads to the appropriate team or individual based on sophisticated territory definitions," said Hendrick Lee, vice president of product at LeanData, in a statement. "LeanData's Routing Platform is now the first end-to-end solution for managing customers' most comprehensive lead routing processes. This announcement furthers LeanData's product innovation and commitment to facilitate meaningful connections between data and people to get to revenue faster."

As part of LeanData's Routing Platform, enterprises can now leverage Territory Management to route leads based on specific territory definitions, enabling sales and marketing teams to do the following:

Build and maintain territory and segment definitions with ready-made templates that can be uploaded directly into LeanData's Routing Platform;

Speed the lead management process by ensuring leads are automatically routed to the right representative based on their companies' territory assignments;

Monitor lead assignment by territory; and

Create strong alignment and data confidence between sales, channel, and marketing teams.

"LeanData's robust Routing platform is a critical component of our integrated sales and marketing technology stack. As we prepare to expand our sales territories, it is critical for us to leverage a solution that would enable us to create our own sales territory definitions and automatically route leads to the right reps based on those definitions," said Tiffany Yick-Whitney, director of marketing operations at Financialforce, in a statement. "LeanData's Territory Management feature is the solution we need to deliver Leads to the right team or person, and ultimately empower our sales and marketing teams to align around the data to deliver personalized experiences to our customers at every touchpoint."

