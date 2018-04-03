Kasasa Integrates with MicroStrategy 10

Kasasa has integrated MicroStrategy 10 into Insight, its business intelligence platform, enabling an even higher performing analytics solution for its community bank and credit union customers.

MicroStrategy 10 serves as the engine for Kasasa's new analytics solution, Insight, which delivers product, marketing, and consumer data for its banking clients. It provides a comprehensive, up-to-date view of their product and marketing performance, consumer portfolios, and current market conditions.

"Delivering the most practical and impactful insights to our clients is a top priority. Looking at a range of other business intelligence platforms, only MicroStrategy offered the full range of powerful analytics capabilities needed to set our clients up for success," said Gabe Krajicek, CEO of Kasasa, in a statement. "Our goal is to help community institutions build stronger relationships with their customers so they can win new business and better serve their existing customers. MicroStrategy provides Kasasa Insights with a critical competitive edge to help us accomplish our goals. Our analytics platform now allows us to see the entire consumer base of the fifth-largest banking network in the country. We can extract actionable insights from large amounts of consumer data to increase the profitability of their customers." "We are pleased to see the MicroStrategy platform provide Kasasa clients with the technology needed to work smarter and more efficiently,"said Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, in a statement. "This integration allows financial institutions to have a single version of the truth that provides the insight needed to identify new opportunities and drive profitability."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com