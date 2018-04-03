Argo Translation Launches CMS Connect Plugin

Argo Translation has launched the CMS Connect plugin for content management translation. This automation feature ensures flow from Argo's translation team to users' content management systems.

The process eliminates the need for file extraction and manual file transfer and manages updates and additions. After selecting and uploading the pages to be translated, a cost estimate is generated within minutes. As soon as approval is received, Argo's translation team goes into action on its human translation workflow, and clients can log on to see progress every step of the way. When the project is edited and complete, the files are automatically sent back to the CMS.

Argo supports multiple content management systems, including WordPress, Joomla, Kentico, Drupal, and many others. Custom development of new systems is also available.

Though many of Argo's clients are larger companies, "smaller businesses and organizations can benefit, too," Argo founder Peter Argondizzo said in a statement. "It's easy to use, offers faster turnaround time, and is billed monthly in a system tailored to their needs."

