Cloudwords Partners with Vidyard

Cloudwords, providers of a cloud-based marketing globalization platform, is partnering with Vidyard to help marketers localize their video content at scale and reach global audiences with multilingual video content.

Through the partnership, Cloudwords will offer an integrated localization solution to help Vidyard customers localize video content. Through Cloudwords for Vidyard, video content is transcribed and translated through a workflow experience with integrated project collaboration and streamlined approval processes.

"Video is truly the next frontier in high-impact marketing content, and Vidyard is at the forefront of that revolution," said Michael Meinhardt, CEO and founder of Cloudwords, in a statement. "Leveraging the collective power of Cloudwords and Vidyard, localization of video content is easier and faster than ever. Together with Vidyard, we continue to deliver on our core value promise: faster time to revenue worldwide." "Businesses are now investing in video content as a core part of their marketing, sales, and customer experience strategies. They require global reach to ensure they can appeal to prospects and customers in any region around the globe," said Tyler Lessard, vice president of marketing at Vidyard, in a statement. "We're thrilled to partner with Cloudwords to ensure our customers have access to a leading globalization platform that will help them easily manage multilingual video content that can help them expand their reach and extend the value of their video assets.

Cloudwords for Vidyard will initially be offered to a select number of companies prior to expanded rollout in May.

