Technology Advisors Acquires Accel's Infor CRM Customer Base

Business and technology consulting company Technology Advisors has acquired Infor CRM customers from consulting and implementation company AccelCRM.

"We continue to expand our Infor practice," said Technology Advisors CEO Sam Biardo in a statement. "We're looking forward to helping our new clients maximize their CRM potential and develop their strategic CRM plan."

TAI has more than 31 years of experience providing CRM customers nationwide with implementations, training, support, custom configurations, and software add-ons. The company's 17 years of integration expertise enhance its abilities to connect marketing systems, accounting, and specialized programs to users' CRM software.

