4INFO Partners with Commerce Signals

4INFO, an identity and engagement solutions company, is partnering with Commerce Signals to provide marketers enhanced ad campaign measurement capabilities, enhancing in-flight campaign optimization capabilities by connecting advertisers with store-level sales data in near-real time.

Using transactional data from the world's largest payment providers, Commerce Signals gives advertisers access to sales insights in less than 72 hours. This enables 4INFO customers to measure their ad campaign impact on in-store and online sales and adjust mid-campaign.

"Smart marketers are looking for more immediate insights and the ability to make in-flight campaign adjustments to drive sales," said Tim Jenkins, CEO at 4INFO, in a statement. "And while post-campaign sales lift measurement reporting is still very important, our customers are now able to access near real-time sales lift insights without waiting weeks for the report. And marketers who are seeking greater campaign confidence, accuracy, and insights, will also find this offering delivers a higher-performing alternative to more location-centric solutions due to 4INFO's higher data match rates through Commerce Signals."

A summary of measured outputs available by a self-service tool enables advertisers, agencies, and media companies to drill into campaigns by creative, publisher, and audience. These outputs include the following:

Key sales lift and incremental sales metrics;

Total sales online and offline;

Breakdown of lift factors;

Transparency in match rates;

Confidence level slider;

In-store versus online views; and

Tools to determine return on ad spending.

Commerce Signals' secure platform allows 4INFO's clients to access aggregate transaction insights from approximately 59 percent of U.S. credit card purchases in near-realtime.

"Sales lift measurement has to be fast and accurate to be actionable," said Thomas Noyes, CEO of Commerce Signals, in a statement. "We are excited to partner with 4INFO to arm more marketers with actionable measurement through our combined speed, coverage, and accuracy."

