LinkedIn Builds on B2B Video Capability

LinkedIn today introduced video for Sponsored Content and Company Pages, allowing businesses to engage with decision-makers throughout the buyer's journey on Linkedin. Video for Sponsored Content ads live directly on the news feed as stand-alone posts.

With LinkedIn's suite of B2B targeting capabilities available for video for Sponsored Content, companies can find their audience by traits like job title, seniority, company name, industry, skills, and more. The integration with LinkedIn's Matched Audiences solution helps users target their sales team's highest-priority accounts with account-based marketing (ABM) campaigns.

Video for Sponsored Content helps marketers do the following:

Build brand awareness by telling rich, visual stories in the premium context of LinkedIn;

Drive traffic to websites, and

Collect high-quality leads with persistent call-to-action" buttons or through LinkedIn's integrated Lead Gen Forms.

Since launching in private beta in October, more than 700 advertisers, including GE, Philips, and Audi Canada, have tested video for Sponsored Content.

With video for Sponsored Content, users can measure campaign success through insights and detailed breakdowns about the types of professionals watching, engaging with, and even converting on video ads. LinkedIn's proprietary Conversion Tracking tool is also integrated, enabling users to measure the number of leads, sign-ups, website visits, and other valuable actions that their video content generates.

LinkedIn also is making video sharing available. With Company Page video, organizations can now share firsthand looks into their culture, products, news, and events to attract talent and drive engagement and conversation with professional audiences right from their Company Pages on LinkedIn.

Video for Sponsored Content and Company Pages will be available in the next few weeks.

As a part of video for Sponsored Content, LinkedIn signed an agreement with Oracle's Moat to offer third-party video measurement and viewability and intends to make these services available to customers later this year.

