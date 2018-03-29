RAIN Group Launches RAIN Sales Prospecting Program

RAIN Group, a sales training and performance improvement company, today launched its newest sales training program, RAIN Sales Prospecting.

The course will cover the keys to prospecting success and teach sellers how to connect with senior-level buyers, set meetings, create new opportunities, develop repeatable prospecting approaches, and succeed with selling on social media.

"Prospecting is difficult. Many find it extremely challenging to get through to buyers and secure meetings. Last year the RAIN Group Center for Sales Research studied 488 B2B buyers and 489 sellers to uncover what works and what doesn't in sales prospecting," said Mike Schultz, president of RAIN Group, in a statement. "The results were so fascinating that we developed this course based on the best practices learned. The workshop is designed to help sellers generate leads and fill the pipeline with qualified opportunities. Prospecting has changed drastically, and sellers need to know exactly how to gain access and what to do once they secure those meetings."

RAIN Sales Prospecting is a two-day, instructor-led workshop that incorporates live prospecting, where participants apply what they learn in real-time, attraction campaign development, where participants develop and write multitouch, multimodal campaigns for the phone, email, and social media, and robust reinforcement with eLearning, scenario emails, and coaching.

Teams will learn how to do the following:

Develop a compelling value proposition to get decision makers to meet with them;

Connect using email, LinkedIn, telephone, and other key outreach methods;

Work with gatekeepers to drive prospecting success;

Leverage LinkedIn to develop relationships;

Establish credibility, trust, and rapport early in the sales process;

Implement a proven, multitouch prospecting sequence; and

Maximize motivation, energy, and focus.

"We found that 82 percent of buyers accept meetings with sellers who proactively reach out to them, but only 42 percent of sales meetings are valuable to buyers. This presents an enormous opportunity for sellers. Creating multitouch campaigns to secure meetings requires a significant amount of effort. That's why it's imperative that sellers know how to bring value when those meetings occur. We walk sellers through this process and teach them how to create conversations with ideas and insights," Schultz added.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com