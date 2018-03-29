BirdEye Integrates with Google Reviews

BirdEye has enhanced its business profiles via Google Places API integration.

BirdEye helps businesses acquire new customers by managing their online presence, reputation, and customer experience. As part of this service, each business receives a custom profile designed to connect it with prospective customers through local search. Each profile displays the business' verified reviews, up-to-date contact information, directions, and photos, and allows customers to make appointments and write reviews.

"As a leader in customer experience, businesses now expect BirdEye to integrate seamlessly with all prominent platforms," said Naveen Gupta, CEO of BirdEye, in a statement. "Today, BirdEye integrates with more than 300 sites, and we're thrilled to deepen our collaboration with the Google team to help businesses reach more customers. "Our goal is to make it easier for businesses to attract and engage customers," Gupta continued. "BirdEye gets real-time feedback from verified customers via SMS and email workflows and displays it on business profiles alongside authentic Google reviews. We're giving customers the opportunity to read what other customers just experienced. It doesn't get any more relevant than that."

BirdEye plans to make these profiles even more comprehensive and interactive. The next phase of enhanced profiles will allow businesses to integrate social data from sites like Facebook and Twitter, share promotions using the Google Posts via GMB integration, and directly message customers.

