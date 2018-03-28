Adobe Summit 2018: Companies Should Make Experience Their Business

LAS VEGAS — At Adobe Summit 2018, Adobe urged companies to “make experience their business,” and it announced new products and features across its cloud services to help them do just that.

“We think that the fundamental truth and challenge facing every business today is this: People buy experiences, not products,” said Shantanu Narayen, chairman, president, and CEO of Adobe, during the opening keynote. “It used to be that products were the basis of differentiation, but not anymore, because businesses must now deliver great experiences to win in this increasingly competitive world, competing for the hearts and minds of all their customers and exceeding the ever-increasing expectations that consumers have during every point in the journey.”

Narayen said that emphasizing the customer experience is as essential for B2B companies as it is for B2C ones. “People’s expectation of this experience doesn’t change the moment when they go into their office. And so every organization needs to get up and break through this noise and speak to the customer in this unique, genuine voice to leave this lasting impression,” he told the audience.

With this message in mind, the company introduced the next generation of Adobe Cloud Platform; it features Experience Cloud Profile, which unifies customer data across the enterprise via the company’s Experience Data Models (XDM). More specifically, Experience Cloud Profile combines back office data with data from across Adobe Experience Cloud with the goal of delivering a complete, real-time view of customers along their journeys.

The company also announced innovations for Adobe Advertising Cloud, Adobe Analytics Cloud, and Adobe Marketing Cloud.

Adobe Advertising Cloud now features Advertising Cloud Creative, a self-service platform that expands the company’s Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO) offering by giving marketers control over basic design elements such as advertising copy and assets used in display ads. Additionally, creative assets designed in Adobe Creative Cloud will be automatically available in Adobe Advertising Cloud Creative.

The company unveiled two new key features for Adobe Analytics Cloud: Adobe Analytics for streaming audio and Adobe Experience Cloud Device Co-op. Adobe Analytics for streaming audio enables organizations to gain insights into online and offline audio including listening behaviors, streaming quality, and monetization opportunities. Adobe Experience Cloud Device Co-op leverages Adobe Analytics Cloud and Adobe Sensei to aggregate anonymous device data from participating Adobe customers with the goal of enabling organizations to recognize actual consumers, not just devices, across digital touch points.

For Marketing Cloud, the company announced innovations in Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Campaign, and Adobe Target. Experience Manager has new Adobe Sensei–powered content capabilities, including intelligent image discovery, tailoring of images for different screen sizes, and automated personalization of content. Additionally, native support for Experience Manager in Creative Cloud applications unifies creative and marketer workflows. New features in Campaign include a creative designer to simplify email creation and email templates pre-built with Adobe Behance. And marketers and data scientists can now customize their algorithms in Adobe Target.

Rounding out the announcements, the company introduced Adobe Experience League and Adobe Experience Index. Adobe Experience League is a customer enablement program that provides guided learning to help customers get the most out of Adobe Experience Cloud; Adobe Experience Index is a self-assessment tool that aims to help participants determine their position in their development journey and their next steps.

