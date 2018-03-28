Vendasta Launches Customer Voice

Vendasta is now offering Customer Voice in the Vendasta Marketplace, providing businesses with tools that gather more frequent customer feedback.

"This is about more than online reviews," said Jacqueline Cook, chief strategy officer at Vendasta, in a statement. "This is about enabling local businesses with the tools to listen to their customers and to use those insights to build better businesses. Online conversations are more impactful than ever, and it's often difficult for local businesses to keep their fingers on the pulse of changing expectations and demands. By providing customers with an outlet for ongoing feedback, these local businesses can more immediately address negative feedback and let their greatest customers advocate for them."

Customer Voice is a proactive solution that sends customers requests for feedback by text or email. The tool reminds customers to leave reviews and allows businesses to respond to the feedback. As more reviews are gathered, the tool also works to ensure that they surface in search engine results.

The new Customer Voice tool will complement Vendasta's reputation management offerings, which include review and mention monitoring, online local listing management, automated alerts, employee social media monitoring, competitive benchmarks, and white-label solutions for review response.

Customer Voice is now available to partners in the Vendasta Marketplace at wholesale prices starting at $10 per month.

