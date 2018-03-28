Vidyard Issues Spring 18 Update

Vidyard, providers of a video platform for business, today unveiled the latest product enhancements as part of its Spring 2018 update.

Vidyard has expanded its Personalized Video solution to support personalized audio tracks as well as real-time personalization of video content. Vidyard has also enhanced Vidyard GoVideo, its flagship video messaging app for sales and customer support, with Outlook and Zendesk integrations as well as a new reporting dashboard to track the adoption and impact of video across customer-facing teams.

"At a time when all of us are over-saturated with automated text-based communications, video is standing out as the best way to connect with customers and to build more personal relationships," said Michael Litt, co-founder and CEO of Vidyard, in a statement. "New types of video experiences, including personalized video and one-to-one video messaging, are taking this to the next level and helping our customers boost engagement rates and shorten deal cycles. We're now making it easier than ever to deliver these personalized video experiences across web, inbound and outbound marketing programs, direct sales. and customer support teams."

New capabilities launched by Vidyard today include the following:

Enhancements to its Personalized Video solution to support dynamic, real-time personalization of video content on websites and landing pages as well as expanded support for audio personalization;

Enhancements to its Vidyard GoVideo one-to-one video messaging app, including new product capabilities and native integrations with Outlook and Zendesk; and

New Analytics and Reporting packages to help marketing and sales teams track the ROI of video and the impact of one-to-one video messaging on sales natively within Salesforce.com.

With added support for audio personalization, marketers can now deliver even more immersive video experiences combining both visual and audible elements that are automatically personalized for individual viewers with video content that is dynamically rendered with unique information such as their name, company name, company logo, industry and more. Personalized thumbnail images are also generated on-the-fly to ensure the videos stand out and garner the attention of website visitors.

"Real-time personalized video opens up exciting new opportunities for how digital marketers engage online audiences in creative, personalized, and highly memorable ways," said Tyler Lessard, vice president of marketing at Vidyard, in a statement. "It's not just a unique and interesting content experience, it's a highly effective way to reduce bounce rates, increase time-on-page, boost engagement in key messages, and ultimately drive higher conversion rates across your website and on key landing pages."

With its Spring 2018 release, Vidyard is making it even easier to share one-to-one video messages and screen capture videos thanks to new integrations for Vidyard GoVideo app. Sales and customer support reps can now capture and share custom videos from within Microsoft Outlook and Zendesk Support, in addition to the other apps already supported, including Gmail, Google Chrome, SalesLoft, Drift, and MixMax.

The new package includes pre-built dashboards for both sales and marketing audiences. Sales managers will have access to pre-built Salesforce reports that display the number of videos sent by each rep, how much pipeline and revenue has been influenced by video content, and more. Similarly, the new marketing dashboard gives pre-built Salesforce reports with insight into how each video is performing and influencing sales pipeline and revenue.

