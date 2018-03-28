SnapLogic Integrates with Adobe Cloud Platform

SnapLogic, a provider of self-service application and data integration, is working with Adobe to provide connectors, or Snaps, that will bring together all of an organization's customer data, from CRM, marketing automation, campaign management, content management, marketing analytics, and other marketing systems,into Adobe Cloud Platform.

The new SnapLogic Snap Pack for Adobe Cloud Platform will be available in May.

"Adobe, like no other, understands how to deliver amazing customer experiences," said Craig Stewart, vice president of product management at SnapLogic, in a statement. "We're thrilled to be working with Adobe to help marketing teams make better and smarter use of data to identify, engage, and delight customers, no matter where they are on the customer journey. This can only be achieved by leveraging data that flows freely between any and all applications, such that marketers can get a holistic, anytime view of their customer. Adobe Cloud Platform is a great match for our self-service integration solution and is the right platform for marketing teams to bring data together to meet today’s complex and fast-moving customer requirements." "Marketers need access to accurate, integrated, real-time customer data as well as the ability to connect data across enterprise systems. Otherwise, customer experience initiatives are doomed out of the gate," said Jim Rivera, senior director of product management at Adobe Experience Cloud, in a statement. "With the close ties between SnapLogic Enterprise Integration Cloud and Adobe Cloud Platform, users can rest assured they're collecting, analyzing, and acting on the right customer data."

