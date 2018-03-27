Conga Acquires Orchestrate

Conga, a provider of document automation, has acquired Orchestrate, providers of a digital process workflow automation application, ProcessComposer, for the financial services industry. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition of Orchestrate will enhance Conga's document automation suite, allowing users to visualize, create, and automate business process workflows.

Conga's product portfolio encompasses end-to-end intelligent document automation solutions, from data management, document generation, contract lifecycle management (CLM), and eSignature. With the March 7 acquisition of Octiv, Conga added web-based document creation, delivery, and collaboration capabilities; and with Orchestrate it now adds digital process workflow automation into the Conga Suite.

"With the addition of Orchestrate, we are executing on our strategy to create an end-to-end intelligent document automation solution removing friction and accelerating the entire document and contracting process," said Conga CEO Matthew Schiltz in a statement. "This gives our customers and partners access to a new level of digital business process automation, and we are excited to welcome Orchestrate employees, customers, and partners into the Conga family." "We're really excited to team up with Conga and feel that our solution strategically compliments the broader Conga Suite of offerings," said Orchestrate's president and co-chief technology officer, Joshua Van Heukelom, in a statement. "Combining our customer-focused team and Conga's extensive global resources will enable us to better serve users with world-class, integrated business process workflow automation," added Sayer Martin, chief operations officer and co-chief technology officer at Orchestrate, in the statement.

