Showpad Launches Shared Spaces

Showpad, providers of a sales and marketing success platform, has launched Shared Spaces, which helps salespeople share content with prospects through branded, personalized, and secure webpages.

Shared Spaces enables sales teams to build personalized journeys for each buyer, sharing only the content needed for each stage of the buying process and adding additional content as deals progress. Content can be organized and branded.

Shared Spaces helps sales teams move toward account-based selling. The feature provides a high degree of personalization, allowing multiple stakeholders from the buyer side to interact and engage in the sales experience. Buyers can ask questions directly on each piece of content. Sales teams can then respond to those questions within the Shared Spaces environment or link to additional content that clarifies or provides additional detail. Shared Spaces also provides sales teams with analytics on content usage, tracking views, interactions and more. The feature is mobile-optimized.

"Today's better buyer experience needs to be value-driven and personalized. At Showpad, we're always focused on providing better ways for marketing and sales teams to deliver that experience. Shared Spaces gives salespeople a powerful new way to connect with their prospects with an entirely new level of personalization," said Louis Jonckheere, chief product officer and co-founder of Showpad, in a statement. "It provides them with the most relevant, up-to-date content and collateral, ultimately leading to a better buyer experience and more closed deals." "Account-based selling is the goal for many organizations and sales teams, and Shared Spaces makes that goal a reality," said Pieterjan Bouten, CEO of Showpad, in a statement. "At Showpad, we've seen that, especially in B2B, the product itself is not the differentiator; instead, the buying experience is what truly makes or breaks a sale. Shares Spaces makes the buyer journey seamless, intuitive, and collaborative, and we're excited for our clients to use it."

The Shared Spaces feature will be available to Showpad customers with Plus and Ultimate plans.

