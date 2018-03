Freshworks, a provider of cloud-based business software, today launched Free Web Forms for Freshsales.

Web Forms allows users to create and customize forms and then embed them within their websites or emails to capture high-intent leads. Details filled into these forms are automatically captured in Freshsales CRM.

The types of forms available include classic forms, to build, customize, and embed simple forms on websites, and smart forms, for users who already have forms on their websites and want to automatically receive form data in Freshsales CRM.

"For any business, finding hot leads is like mining gold, and website signups are your best source of such signups. Imagine that your website is like a hallway. You wouldn't want to keep such leads waiting in the hallway, you would want them to walk up to you through the door," said Srivatsan Venkatesan, head of product at Freshsales, in a statement. "We integrated Web Forms into our site, and it immediately improved our lead generation. Now each lead appears immediately in Freshsales, and we can start working with it right away," said Erik Endress, CEO of GetShare911, in a statement. "If you have a form on your website, make it a Web Form."

