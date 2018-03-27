Swiftpage Launches Act! Premium Plus

Swiftpage, provider of the Act! cloud-enabled CRM software platform for small and mid-sized businesses, today launched Act! Premium Plus and the latest version of its Premium Platform, version 20.1, in North America, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

The Act! Premium Plus solution allows SMBs to customize their CRM systems through a new Custom Tables Manager and Industry Templates features that allow them to bring complex data sets, unique business processes, and specialized industry practices together in Act!

"We are so excited to introduce the all-new Act! Premium Plus to round out the Act! portfolio," said H. John Oechsle, CEO of Swiftpage, in a statement. "As small and mid-sized businesses increasingly need to capture more detailed, sophisticated customer data, today's CRM solutions are limited by an inability to fit complex data sets into their rigid tools. Act! Premium Plus unlocks the full potential of their CRM, allowing users to input and reference much more detailed customer data, resulting in a flexible CRM experience that meets the needs of their specific business and industry."

Swiftpage also released the latest version of its cloud-enabled CRM platform, including a Microsoft Outlook integration that supports Office 365 and Exchange.

In addition, Swiftpage continues to extend the capabilities of the purpose-built applications attached to the Premium Platform, in particular new versions of Act! Insight and Act! Companion. Act! Insight has been enhanced to provide users with additional capabilities to extract and analyze data. Act! Companion, Act's customized mobile experience, was extended for field sales.

Swiftpage also launched a new Ultimate support plan option that gives customers priority access to phone support with knowledgeable North American-based advisors, as well as a new technical support mobile app, enhanced digital self-service experience, and much more.

