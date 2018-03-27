DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud

DialogTech, a provider of marketing analytics for inbound calls, has deepened its integration with Adobe Experience Cloud, allowing digital marketers to use deep, real-time insights on offline calls and conversations to drive higher-quality conversions, deliver more personalized customer experiences, and grow revenue.

The updates include new integrations with Adobe Audience Manager, part of Adobe Analytics Cloud, and Adobe Target, part of Adobe Marketing Cloud, and enhanced integrations with Adobe Analytics, part of Adobe Analytics Cloud.

"Today's consumer engages with businesses in whichever way is most convenient," said Doug Kofoid, CEO of DialogTech, in a statement. "They expect businesses to provide personalized, relevant experiences across every channel, including voice. DialogTech provides marketers with the same visibility and ownership of the call channel that Adobe Experience Cloud does for digital. DialogTech's integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud provide businesses and agencies with a more complete omnichannel marketing solution to drive growth, both online and offline." "Personalizing and optimizing the customer journey requires deep insights into each consumer's interaction with your brand, both online and offline," said Cody Crnkovich, head of platform partners and strategy at Adobe, in a statement. "The connection between DialogTech and Adobe Experience Cloud enables marketers to deliver personalized experiences by connecting offline calls and conversations to the online customer journey."

DialogTech captures the online marketing interactions that generate each call and analyzes the conversation to determine buying intent and caller sentiment. Marketers can then use those insights within Adobe Experience Cloud to deliver more personalized experiences to consumers who prefer to call, resulting in more call conversions at a lower cost, greater revenue and increased customer loyalty.

Using DialogTech with Adobe Experience Cloud together, marketers can do the following:

Measure the offline impact of online campaigns within Adobe Analytics and expose callers as microsegments with proper data governance in Adobe Audience Manager for use in audience creation. DialogTech call data can also be used to retarget consumers across digital channels, create unique online experiences with Adobe Target, and trigger email and push notifications with Adobe Campaign.

Create unique experiences influenced by online and offline behaviors. These data elements create a rich profile of the customer's interests and purchase intent that can be activated through DialogTech within Adobe Experience Cloud.

Leverage granular, keyword-level data from Google call extensions. DialogTech's integration with Adobe Advertising Cloud Search has been enhanced to include keyword-level data from calls made directly from a call extension in AdWords. This data enables search marketers to optimize their AdWords bidding strategies in real time based on what keywords are most likely to result in a consumer calling, whether from a website or search ad.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com