ContentSquare Integrates with Adobe Analytics Cloud

ContentSquare, providers of a digital experience insights platform, today announced an integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud, enabling customers to attribute revenue to their investments in user experience (UX) and in-page content. This new integration will allow Adobe customers to pinpoint the value of every content element on web pages and mobile and app screens and visualize clear metrics for the impact each element is having on engagement, conversion, and revenue.

"Attribution of revenue to each UX investment is the Holy Grail for every chief digital officer and chief creative officer to guide investments in content and design," said Jonathan Cherki, CEO of ContentSquare, in a statement. "With this new integration, everyone on the digital team will be able to do exactly that for every customer segment in Adobe Analytics Cloud. This is just the beginning, and we are already developing and testing different models. Our vision is to add many more rules-based attribution models while also enabling marketers to use artificially intelligent attribution models for higher uplift."

ContentSquare and Adobe are integrated at the segment level, enabling users to identify and understand new content engagement insights that can be used to optimize the engagement experience for each Adobe Analytics segment. In addition, Adobe users can now see which elements are causing positive or negative engagements and receive insights on how to improve the user experience.

"We are in the experience wave of business now, so measurement and optimization of experiences is of the utmost value to our customers," said Cody Crnkovich, head of platform partners and strategy at Adobe, in a statement. "ContentSquare's ability to discover unique content insights enables customers to extend the current value they get from their Adobe Analytics Cloud investment."

