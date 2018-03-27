Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership

Wipro, an information technology, consulting, and business process services company, has expanded its relationship with Adobe to help clients create, build, and run digital marketing solutions and campaigns. As a part of this alliance, Wipro will embed Adobe's design and prototyping software, Adobe XD CC, for designing and prototyping mobile apps and websites, into its Digital Experience Platform.

Wipro's Digital Experience Platform (DXP) helps marketers design, iterate, execute, and optimize marketing campaigns across geographies.

"As two market leaders powering their clients' digital initiatives, Wipro is happy to deepen its relationship with Adobe. Through this partnership, we aim to offer more effective and robust digital solutions to our joint customers globally. Our Digital Experience Platform used in tandem with Adobe XD is a significant advancement in the digital experience solutions space," said Hiral Chandrana, senior vice president and global head of business application services at Wipro, in a statement.

"Consumers expect a consistent and immersive experience across digital touchpoints. Adobe XD enables the Digital Experience Platform from Wipro to provide a highly agile and scalable solution for building digital experiences with high velocity. Strengthening Adobe's and Wipro's collaboration is a win-win for global brands looking for world-class digital solutions," said Bryan Lamkin, executive vice president and general manager of digital media at Adobe, in a statement.