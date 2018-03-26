Metadata Joins LinkedIn Marketing Partners Program

Metadata, providers of a demand generation platform for B2B companies, has joined the LinkedIn Marketing Partners Program. Metadata's integration with LinkedIn's advertising APIs enables marketing managers to create, optimize, measure, and ingest leads directly into their CRM systems.

With Metadata's new API integration, businesses that advertise on LinkedIn can now create and optimize account-based marketing (ABM) campaigns at scale while focusing on target decision makers at specific named accounts. Leveraging ideal customer profiles (ICPs) and automating the testing of campaigns, Metadata's technology targets candidate leads who respond favorably to customized advertising campaigns.

"We're thrilled to bring Metadata's patented AI Operator to millions of advertisers on the LinkedIn Marketing Solutions platform," said Gil Allouche, founder and CEO of Metadata.io, in a statement. "Metadata gives CMOs turbo-boosted capacity to conduct multivariate campaign execution using variables like asset, offer and creative -- accelerating the path to qualified leads and offering peace of mind in knowing that none of their ad spend is going to waste."

With Metadata, marketing teams can do the following:

connect their LinkedIn Marketing Solutions accounts to their marketing automation and CRM platforms and optimize based on lead quality and pipeline impact;

create Ideal Customer Profiles and discover look-alike prospects from target accounts and other audiences (e.g., competitive technologies); and

run advertising experiments at scale using their entire inventory of assets, audiences, creative, text and campaign type.

Campaigns are generated automatically and are fully optimized using machine learning, with opt-in leads automatically enriched and pushed directly into integrated marketing automation and CRM system in a complete, closed-loop demand generation flow.

