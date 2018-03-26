Impartner Launches Spring 18 Release

Impartner, providers of a partner relationship management (PRM) solution, has introduced its Spring '18 software release, which makes it possible for channel managers to edit, in real time, not only the content but also their partners' experience in their Partner Portals.

Impartner's completely reengineered content management system (CMS) allows users to add and change pages by program segment, tier, region, etc., with a drag-and-drop interface, and make content changes using the solution's new control interface, the Momentum Bar. Other key features in the release include enhanced sales enablement and segmentation functionalities.

"In 2018, the vendor with the best partner experience wins," said Gary Sabin, Impartner's senior director of product management, in a statement. "This industry leap-frogging CMS solution is 100 percent focused on making it easier than ever for our customers to be able to continually optimize their partners' journey with an easy-to-use, consumerized interface that users have come to expect from their business solutions."

With Impartner's new AutoSense technology, vendors can instantly scan and detect images and text in collateral material and prepare them to be customizable by partners with the click of a button.

"Sales enablement materials are a critical part of the value partners expect from leading channel programs and one that we see driving a reported 56 percent increase in profitability for partners who have the resources they truly need to bring a vendor's products to life in the market," Sabin said. "By instantly making any existing collateral co-brandable, we're removing the time, budgeting, and logistical challenges that in the past have caused vendors to limit the collateral they provide."

With this release, the SegmentAI component features a new wizard that helps channel managers bring their segmentation strategies to life with a few clicks.

"Visionary channel managers are dreaming up strategic segmentation schemes as part of their secret sauce to getting the most out of their channel partners, and imagining unique differentiated programs to stand out in today's hypercompetitive channel environment," Sabin said. "Until now, the challenge has been the difficulty of peeling those strategies off the whiteboard and actually implementing them within their toolset."

Self-service is also the focus of Impartner's new configurable Single Sign On (SSO) solution.

"Because a company's PRM solution is the Grand Central train station of the chantech stack – the central hub from which partners can jump into other technologies that are constantly being added and reconfigured – our new SSO makes it easy for vendors to make the adjustments that are typical in today's fast-moving technology landscape," Sabin said. "Without having to turn to an outside vendor, it's now 100 percent in the vendor's control to add and remove technologies as they come and go – making it easy for vendors to maintain SSOs for their partners to ensure they have a seamless transition from their PRM to other technology solutions."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com