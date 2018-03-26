Punchh Acquire Launches to Help Restaurant Marketers

Punchh has added Punchh Acquire to its Restaurant Marketing Cloud platform to help users with new customer acquisition.

Punchh Acquire empowers restaurants to bring in new customers through consumer networks like Apple Pay, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and more. Once new customers visit for the first time, Punchh assigns them with digital identities and profiles, allowing restaurants to measure campaign efficacy and make adjustments in real time to help move that customer up the value chain toward brand loyalty.

"Our business is all about building relationships with customers because relationships grow revenue, but you simply can't build a relationship with customers who remain digitally invisible, both those who are visiting for the first time and the ones who have already visited but have not established a relationship with your restaurant," said Shyam Rao, CEO and co-founder of Punchh, in a statement. "Once a customer makes a purchase in your restaurant, Punchh is already the single most powerful platform available for retaining and growing the lifetime value of that customer. With the launch of Punchh Acquire, our platform is now the only solution available to restaurants that allows them to turn these invisible customers into first-time patrons and begin building personal, lasting, and profitable relationships."

Punchh Acquire empowers restaurants to market to new customers from the moment they walk through the door through a sophisticated mix of multichannel marketing tools. These include the following:

eClub – enroll members and target them with tailored offers and coupons;

SMS – opt-in new customers and target them with tailored offers and coupons via SMS;

WiFi – turn anonymous customers into known customers when they access WiFi, and target them with tailored offers and coupons;

Apple Pay – target and acquire Apple Pay users into in-store rewards programs; and

Bounce Back Offers – target anonymous guests with tailored offers on receipts when they make purchases, to entice them to visit again and turn them into known customers.

Punchh's network of restaurant customers includes more than 100 restaurant chains. Four leading restaurant companies, including Del Taco, have already deployed the Punchh Acquire product during its Beta test period. Punchh is also working with key partners to deliver all of the marketing channel components used in Punchh Acquire, including Twilio for SMS, Sendgrid for email, and leading in-restaurant WiFi providers.

