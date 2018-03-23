Merkle Launches Merkle Innovation Cloud 2.0

Merkle has launched the Merkle Innovation Cloud (MIC) 2.0, a solution that integrates marketing technologies with people-based data to drive personalized customer experiences.

MIC 2.0 is powered by Adobe Experience Cloud and leverages capabilities in Adobe Sensei, Adobe's artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning framework, including Smart Tags for automatic understanding of images and content in Adobe Experience Manager, anomaly detection in Adobe Analytics Cloud, and automated, real-time personalization in Adobe Target.

MIC 2.0 allows for testable, real-time use cases that closely represent the ideal current- and future-state environments to create personalized and meaningful brand interactions. MIC 2.0 reveals proof of concepts, allowing companies to see the prototype results of their customized integration models before the full investment and deployment is underway.

"As an Adobe Global Alliance Solution Partner, Merkle enables brands to turn their Adobe Experience Cloud investments into precisely tailored customer experiences," said Justin Stayrook, senior vice president of marketing platforms at Merkle, in a statement.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com