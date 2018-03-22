Highspot Adds Solution for Social Selling on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook

Highspot, providers of a sales enablement platform, has added a social media selling capability to help salespeople deliver the most effective sales assets directly within any online channel and measure the effectiveness of social selling strategies and tactics.

Highspot's solution for social selling is an extension of the Highspot Everywhere technical integration program designed to fit into sales workflows, enable sellers to meet buyers where they are, and provide engagement data that shows the value of social selling efforts across some of the most used social media platforms, like LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

"At Twitter, social selling is a key component of our approach," said Karishma Patel, sales operations manager at Twitter, in a statement. "We are excited to see Highspot taking the lead in enabling our sellers to easily track and measure their social sales tactics and optimize for success." "Social media, as a way to engage buyers, has become core to any sales strategy," said Robert Wahbe, CEO and founder of Highspot, in a statement. "Because sellers are increasingly leveraging social media within the sales efforts, Highspot's solution allows them to share compelling assets while capturing robust analytics used to measure the effectiveness of social engagement."

With Highspot's social selling capabilities, sales and marketing teams can leverage precise analytics to understand what works, what does not, and compare with other sales and marketing channels to optimize their strategies and overall approach.

The new social selling capability empowers marketers and sellers to do the following:

Access all of their sales assets in Highspot via a Chrome plugin to inject content into social streams on sites like LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Analyze usage by buyer and channel and see how buyers are engaging with shared content, time spent on every asset, and other analytics;

Compare social vs email engagement and aggregate results directly into the company's CRM; and

Track content trends to identify best practices and make decisions about where to focus sales enablement efforts.

