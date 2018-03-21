Thin Film Integrates with Adobe Analytics Cloud

Thin Film Electronics, a provider of near-field communication (NFC) mobile marketing solutions, has integrated its CNECT Platform with Adobe Analytics Cloud.

Seamless integration between Thin Film's CNECT platform and Adobe Analytics Cloud, part of Adobe's Experience Cloud, will give marketers access to real-time consumer tapping activity on physical products and break down the data silos between digital and offline customer interactions.

"We're excited to work closely with Adobe to further enhance the digital analytics capabilities we offer through our CNECT platform to our customers," said Christian Delay, executive vice president of software at Thin Film, in a statement. "Collaborating with the industry leader is an important milestone for Thin Film as our NFC solution traction increases among leading consumer brands who use Adobe Analytics Cloud."

"Blending real-time physical interaction data with other customer data can help marketers make sense of consumer behavior at salient points of product engagement where the physical and digital worlds converge," said Cody Crnkovich, head of platform partners and strategy at Adobe, in a statement. "We look forward to working closely with Thin Film to provide marketers with data on additional offline customer touchpoints."