Mindmatrix Integrates with Google Calendar

Mindmatrix's sales enablement software now synchronizes with Google Calendar, enhancing the platform's capabilities to offer users a guided sales process.

With this integration, users can receive asset recommendations for contacts who sign up for events. Attendees for events and meetings will be automatically imported as contacts in the Mindmatrix channel and sales enablement software, and the platform will automatically recommend the right asset for contacts based on the events they are attending.

"Providing your salespeople and channel partners with a guided sale process goes a long way in helping them sell more. We already have sales and channel playbooks and an asset recommendation feature in our software that work to make this happen," said Harbinder Khera, CEO of Mindmatrix, in a statement. "The integration with Google Calendar is in addition to that. Our goal has always been to help our clients sell more, faster. We look at our channel and sales enablement platform and its features and enhancements in the light of this guiding principle, and Mindmatrix sales enablement software-Google Calendar integration is a result of that."

