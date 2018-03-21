Vision Critical Acquires Assets from Aida Software

Vision Critical Communications has acquired certain assets of Aida Software, a startup with expertise in applying artificial intelligence to customer experience and customer support applications. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition is expected to accelerate the development and integration of machine learning and AI-based applications for Vision Critical's Sparq 3 customer intelligence platform. Vision Critical announced a set of AI-powered applications for Sparq 3, called CRIS (Customer Relationship Intelligence Science), late last year.

"Adding artificial intelligence and machine learning applications to Sparq 3 enables companies to surface previously hidden insight and to create better end-to-end customer experiences based on the data they're gathering," said Divesh Sisodraker, president and chief product officer at Vision Critical, in a statement. "We're delighted to welcome the Aida team to Vision Critical to help us accelerate the integration of CRIS applications into Sparq 3 and get them into the hands of our customers." "The Vision Critical Sparq 3 platform offers a lot of exciting possibilities for using AI to improve the customer experience, a mission that we shared at Aida," Jenny Yang, founder and CEO of Aida Software, who will lead data science initiatives at Vision Critical, said in a statement. "We're excited to join forces with Vision Critical and its impressive enterprise customer base to deliver highly differentiated AI solutions."

