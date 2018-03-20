Catalina Launches Catalyst

Catalina today launched Catalina Catalyst as part of its Marketing as a Service (MaaS) model for smaller firms generating $1 billion or less in annual revenue. "Every penny and every shopper matters to emerging brands. Catalina Catalyst offers these brands an unrivaled consultative service to accelerate brand growth via real-time insights, analytics, and the ability to optimize shopper campaigns and communications in the moment, on mobile, online, or in-store, to stay ahead of the market," said Gregory Mann, president of Catalina Emerging Brands. "More than ever, our clients are looking to us to build precise strategies to connect them with their most highly-valued shoppers, better understand their behavior and preferences, and drive measurable results. That is exactly what Catalyst was created to do." Catalina Catalyst offers the following: A proprietary suite of online, in-store, and mobile marketing and promotion platforms;

Direct access to the HUB, Catalina's insights and analytics portal that helps identify purchase-based behavioral insights;

Access to a massive media network that can influence a shopper online, on mobile, and in store with targeted messaging;

End-to-end, strategic marketing support via cross-functional and fully integrated teams of senior specialists in data science, sales, marketing and emerging markets; and

