Optimove Adds Mobile Messaging
Optimove now allows companies to send pop-up, in-app, and push notifications.
Posted Mar 20, 2018
Optimove has added mobile messaging capabilities to its marketing platform, enabling companies to communicate with customers through pop-up, in-app, and push notifications.

"Most other platforms will take a backward approach: they first focus on a channel—the muscle—and then retroactively bake in data capabilities—the brain. We started with the brain and built this company on a very strong foundation of AI and machine learning, which we are now able to apply to any muscle that our customers want, with mobile being the latest example," said Optimove CEO Pini Yakuel in a statement.

Optimove's mobile messaging capabilities will allow companies to do the following:

  • Define a single push template for both iOS and Android apps;
  • See exactly how push notifications will appear on device screens while they are being edited; and
  • Set expiration times for campaigns.

