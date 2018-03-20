Clarabridge Updates CX Social and CX Analytics

Clarabridge, a provider of customer experience management (CEM) solutions, has updated its suite of CX products using the latest developments in artificial intelligence and machine learning to better equip companies with actionable insights from every customer interaction.

New features to CX Social include the following:

The Clarabridge Inbox Mobile App has been completely revamped and now includes desktop features such as Crisis Plans, Conversation View and Approval Workflows, empowering companies to respond to customers and engage with them in real time and on the go. It can aggregate all brand mentions in one place, automatically sorting, categorizing, routing, and prioritizing feedback for agents to respond.

The ability to leverage CX Social through cloud-based instant messaging service Telegram.

The ability to connect public knowledge bases to CX Social with Microsoft Bing's Customer Search. The Clarabridge platform now allows companies with multiple social profiles to save these to dedicated groups.

Clarabridge's updates to its CX Analytics offerings arm companies with the latest in artificial intelligence to uncover actionable insights. These include the following:

Clarabridge's natural language processing technology and the latest machine learning techniques will now allow companies to identify which customers are likely to churn based on the linguistic features of their feedback. Companies will be able to use the Churn sentence type within Case Management to flag at-risk customers and pair them with agents equipped to intervene. Additionally, aggregating feedback flagged with the Churn sentence type will reveal patterns, enabling companies to understand why customers are not staying loyal.

The addition of Tagalog to its list of NLP language packs.

Comparative analysis and crosstabs: With Clarabridge's new Filtered Metrics, companies can perform complex calculations over custom subsets of data to connect data points and identify key trends. Companies can also create ad-hoc crosstab comparisons.

"The amount of data available to companies is growing exponentially and can quickly become overwhelming without the appropriate tools. This year our focus has been and will continue to be on providing the highest-possible ROI to our customers by enabling them to gather actionable insights from every single customer interaction through advanced descriptive and predictive analytics," said Fabrice Martin, senior vice president of marketing and product management at Clarabridge, in a statement. "We've always known the future of CX lies in AI and machine learning, so we're excited to continue to push the boundaries of what is possible when these tools are applied to the customer experience."

