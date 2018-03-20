Clarabridge Updates CX Social and CX Analytics

Clarabridge, a provider of customer experience management (CEM) solutions, has updated its suite of CX products using the latest developments in artificial intelligence and machine learning to better equip companies with actionable insights from every customer interaction.
New features to CX Social include the following:
Clarabridge's updates to its CX Analytics offerings arm companies with the latest in artificial intelligence to uncover actionable insights. These include the following:
"The amount of data available to companies is growing exponentially and can quickly become overwhelming without the appropriate tools. This year our focus has been and will continue to be on providing the highest-possible ROI to our customers by enabling them to gather actionable insights from every single customer interaction through advanced descriptive and predictive analytics," said Fabrice Martin, senior vice president of marketing and product management at Clarabridge, in a statement. "We've always known the future of CX lies in AI and machine learning, so we're excited to continue to push the boundaries of what is possible when these tools are applied to the customer experience."