Vidyard Launches GoVideo for Zendesk

Vidyard, providers of a video platform for business, today released Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk, a video-based Zendesk Editor Marketplace app that brings personal video messaging and screen-recording to Zendesk Support.

Available at no charge to Zendesk customers, this app is Vidyard's latest addition to Vidyard for Customer Support. It allows users to record, share, and track personalized video messages as an integrated part of the customer support process.

Vidyard GoVideo is a Zendesk Editor app, meaning that it is uniquely located along the bottom of the ticket editor window, enabling agents to record custom screen captures or webcam videos while composing responses. Once sent, reps receive immediate video viewer notifications so they know when the content has been watched and can update the support ticket accordingly. Reps will understand exactly how much of a video is watched, how often the user hits play, and even what parts of the videos have been re-watched multiple times.

"Today's customers expect information in a way that is timely, personalized, and easily understood, and video is the perfect way to deliver those experiences," said Michael Litt, co-founder and CEO of Vidyard, in a statement. "With Vidyard GoVideo, we're making it easy for customer support teams to capture and share personalized video messages that not only help to resolve issues faster, but create a more human and trusted connection with customers."

Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk empowers reps to do the following:

Capture custom screen shares;

Record personal video messages with their webcams;

Create on-demand video content and publish to online knowledge articles, with the ability to centrally manage, track, and update content.

Add interactive video, surveys, links, and questionnaires to any video; and

Track real-time video views, drop-off rates, and more.

"By adding Vidyard GoVideo to our Marketplace, we're empowering agents to easily create personalized video recordings to add to their support experience," Billy Robins, director of technology alliances at Zendesk, said in a statement. "Customers love that Editor Apps are in the existing workflow for agents and extend Zendesk capabilities with rich solutions like Vidyard, and they're a great way for customer service teams to extend Zendesk functionality. We appreciate the tool's ability to send immediate notifications each time someone watches a support video, so agents understand what videos work well to resolve customer questions." Vidyard GoVideo is now available in the Zendesk Apps Marketplace for customers on the Zendesk Team plan or above.

