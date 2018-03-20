Convergys Launches ConvergysCX

Convergys has released ConvergysCX, a cloud-based voice of the customer platform that unifies feedback across all touchpoints and journeys into a single interface.

"You have to do more than simply putting your finger on the pulse to learn why CX issues are happening. ConvergysCX helps you identify problem areas and act upon issues you can resolve quickly at the frontline and across the business," said Mike Cholak, vice president and general manager of Convergys Analytics, in a statement. "It also uncovers more complex issues that may need in-depth attention. By putting the right information and tools in the hands of their employees, companies can fix CX issues to improve customer satisfaction and see an ROI impact more rapidly."

ConvergysCX is a completely redesigned upgrade of Convergys' VOC software, offering the following:

Unified views of CX across all listening posts;

Employee engagement tools;

A gamified, digital rewards center that recognizes employees' efforts and achievements;

Interactive, real-time reporting; and

Innovation sourcing capabilities to trigger emerging thinking from all edges of the company.

"ConvergysCX is the foundation of Convergys VOC solutions, which combine people and technology to deliver ROI," Cholak said. "Our clients have seen impressive results from our VOC solution, improving every aspect of the customer experience."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com